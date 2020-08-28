GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) versus Cambrian Minerals Group (NYSE:SMPR) Financial Comparison

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and Cambrian Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cambrian Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Cambrian Minerals Group.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambrian Minerals Group has a beta of -2.96, indicating that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Cambrian Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 23.84% 23.41% Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -19.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Cambrian Minerals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 2.19 -$167.93 million $0.01 159.00 Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

Cambrian Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GalianoGoldInc ..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Cambrian Minerals Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cambrian Minerals Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company focuses on the laboratory testing, pilot testing, and custom processing of precious metal ores and concentrates from mining industry clients. Its assets include land covering 1,183 deeded acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada; buildings; mine tailings; a dormant milling facility; abandoned milling equipment; and water permits. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

