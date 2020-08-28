FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,466 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

