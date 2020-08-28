FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Cut by Oppenheimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.