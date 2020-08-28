FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bunzl plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bunzl in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BZLFY opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

