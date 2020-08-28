FY2020 EPS Estimates for Athenex Inc Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athenex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ATNX opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Athenex has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

