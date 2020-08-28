FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NYSE:BMO opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.