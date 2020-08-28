Fundamental Research Lowers Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Price Target to C$0.66

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.67 to C$0.66 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Galane Gold stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50. Galane Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Galane Gold Company Profile
