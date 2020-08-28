Fundamental Research Lowers Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Price Target to C$0.66

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.67 to C$0.66 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Galane Gold stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50. Galane Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Galane Gold Company Profile

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

