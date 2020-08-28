Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Frontline has decreased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.46. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

