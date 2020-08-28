Franks International NV to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franks International in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

FI opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Franks International has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

In other Franks International news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 236,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $510,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,841,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 429,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 300,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franks International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franks International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 199,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franks International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

