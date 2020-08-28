Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. Founders Advantage Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$18.07 million during the quarter.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

