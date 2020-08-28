Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 655.66 and a beta of 1.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $20,342,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,700 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,814 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $2,305,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

