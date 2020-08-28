Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $140.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

