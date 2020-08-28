Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.60% from the stock’s previous close.

FBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securiti began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

