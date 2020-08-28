Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($8.52) Per Share

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Forte Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino anticipates that the company will earn ($8.52) per share for the year. Truist Securiti currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.