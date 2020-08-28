Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.