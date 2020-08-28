Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.27 million to $82.33 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $139.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year sales of $353.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.69 million to $365.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:FLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 354,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.