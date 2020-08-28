Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.27 million to $82.33 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $139.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year sales of $353.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.69 million to $365.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 354,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.