Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLDM. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FLDM stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. Research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 800,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

