FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0043

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a market cap of $243,376.35 and approximately $11.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

