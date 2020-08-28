Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

