Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,305,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,903,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,414,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reduced their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

