First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.