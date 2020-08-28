First US Bancshares Inc (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

