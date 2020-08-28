First US Bancshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

