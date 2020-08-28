First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 27314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

