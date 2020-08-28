First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.