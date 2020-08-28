First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 164.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 227,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.