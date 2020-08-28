First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $125,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,950 shares of company stock worth $580,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

