First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $112,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $481,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $63,532,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.