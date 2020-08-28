First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $106,000 Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PVH by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 274,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 18,128.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 233,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

PVH opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

