First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 946 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

