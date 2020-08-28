First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 833 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,139. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.