First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,821 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Azul by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Azul SA has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

