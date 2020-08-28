First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

