First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,092 Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 138.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock valued at $212,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

