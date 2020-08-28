First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $128.78 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.