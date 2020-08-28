First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 13,913 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 577.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SLM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 99.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $584,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

