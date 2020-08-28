First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Caci International stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.02.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $1,560,743. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

