First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 165,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

