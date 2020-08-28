First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $113,000 in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 57.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at about $1,933,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 5.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 221.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 137,078 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.89.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.