First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $112,000 in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Veracyte by 15.4% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Veracyte by 171.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.83 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,149 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,392. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

