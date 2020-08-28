First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $122,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 873.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in J M Smucker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.