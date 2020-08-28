First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $111,000 Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Black Hills by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 38.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,069,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,290 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

