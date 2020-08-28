First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

