First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,943 Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $143,959. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

