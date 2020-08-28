First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,613 Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $890,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $88.28 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $152,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

