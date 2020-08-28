First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 11,100 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,138.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,842. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

