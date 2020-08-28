First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $196,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

