First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 890 Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,723,000.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $261,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,002 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRTC stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

