First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 230 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemed by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,447,000 after purchasing an additional 117,854 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 3,980.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,635,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $24,282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chemed by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $510.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $519.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.