First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 15,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $321,662.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,593.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,314 shares of company stock worth $3,597,164 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

